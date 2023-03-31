SWLA residents urged to take survey on recreational facilities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has been dubbed the youth sports capitol of Louisiana. To keep that title and better serve residents and visitors alike, area leaders are looking at what’s next.

To do so, Visit Lake Charles, along with local municipalities and recreation districts, is working with Huddle Up Group to develop a master plan in Calcasieu Parish.

”I think today is a very historic moment for Southwest Louisiana and Calcasieu Parish,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, “To my knowledge we’ve never come together for a shared vision like this.”

The first step is surveying the public. During the month of April, residents can weigh in to help identify projects and events they’d like to see in Calcasieu Parish.

“When considering building for the future, it’s imperative to hear about ideas and perspectives from residents to have a clear vision of possibilities and shared goals,” said Kyle Edmiston, President/CEO of Visit Lake Charles.

Huddle Up Group will then analyze the results of the survey and create a master plan, including quality-of-life facilities and potential for partnerships in attracting new events.

“This is the perfect moment for Calcasieu Parish to work in concert when planning for the future. We are fortunate to have an opportunity like this to work as a cohesive community in the parish to see what the future could bring for recreational facilities for residents in Southwest Louisiana,” said Mayor Nic Hunter of Lake Charles.

“Sulphur Parks and Recreation has built state-of-the-art facilities providing both functional and recreational aspects for residents and sporting events. We know that as our community grows, we want to be prepared for providing for the needs of everyone involved,” said Mayor Mike Danahay of Sulphur.

Southwest Louisiana is already home to a variety of Louisiana high school sports championships. The team at Visit Lake Charles says while these events shine a spotlight on the area, this survey focuses on the needs of people of all ages.

