SWLA Arrest Report - March 30, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 30, 2023.

Ronzell Daron Lavergne, 40, Cypress, TX: Improper display of plates; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Jamar Reado, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Khadijha Miranda Rigmaiden, 28, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Taymarkus Javon Stafford, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; aggravated obstruction of a highway; driver must be licensed; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Maria Angelica Reeves, 24, Ragley: Cruelty to juveniles (2 charges); second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Donald Joseph Larocca, 55, Iowa: Theft of a catalytic converter or engine control module.

Jasmine Lashawn Carroll, 30, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm.

Oliver Armani Mitchell, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; battery; mischief; instate detainer.

Triston Terrell Johnson, 26, Vinton: Theft under $1,000; burglary; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer by flight; possession fo a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Tony Lee Mouton, 37, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender (3 charges).

Charles Marcus Welcome, 47, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; flight from an officer; must have working headlights; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; contempt of court (2 charges).

Larry James Bigelow Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer.

AnDeria Rai Blackwell, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

