Radio personality ‘Buddy Russ’ dies
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA radio personality Russ Conrad - whom most knew as “Your Buddy Russ” - has died.
Russ battled cancer since December of 2021.
He openly shared his journey, and just last month a benefit was held for him. More than just a host and emcee, he was well-known for his outreach in the community.
We will have an update when services are announced.
