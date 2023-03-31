New Beauregard Animal Control facility opening soon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The brand-new Beauregard Parish Animal Control facility is in the final stretch of construction.

Aside from normal job responsibilities of a sheriff’s deputy, Krista West also tends to the lost and forgotten dogs of Beauregard Parish.

“Last year we took in almost 700 dogs, and they were all strays,” West said. “No owner surrenders, except for the cruelty cases that come in. Even from the beginning, it’s been a fight. I just did what I did. I love the dogs and here we are standing in this. This is absolutely amazing.”

Her commitment caught the attention of Cathy Bissell, founder of the widely-known Bissell Pet Foundation.

Last year, Beauregard Animal Control received a generous grant from the foundation, and now, the doors to a brand-new facility will soon open for a much-needed upgrade.

“This right here is more than anything I could have ever hoped for, just because the facility we are currently at is not up to par,” West said.

It’s a larger facility, equipped with more cages and air conditioning.

“There is a solid cleanable floor that’s sealed concrete, whereas the other one is completely open, which allows the sun to beam down, which is extremely hot,” West said. “No matter how many fans you have going, you’re just pushing hot air.”

West has a wall of dogs ready for adoption. Now, they will receive the best care while they wait on their new family.

“I often just sit here and think about what we started with,” West said. “I am constantly trying to check of goals when I first came in. It’s a wonderful humbling experience just to see this, and just to know that I spoke to several past animal controls that had a dream of this, and it’s now a reality.”

West said the facility should open in a month. She also said they are currently full. Any dog adopted comes with a voucher to have them spayed or neutered for $20.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.