50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Movies Under the Stars returns with “The Dog who Saved Easter”

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Movies Under the Stars returns tonight for the spring season with the live-action family comedy “The Dog who Saved Easter.”

The movie will be shown tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Prien Lake Park.

Admission is free and attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

The Easter Bunny will also be there to take photos with children and other will even be a Easter Egg Hunt before the move beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Movies under the stars will continue through April 28.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Live at the Lakefront
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy Friday; some rain on the way by Sunday
Live at the Lakefront wraps up tonight
Live at the Lakefront wraps up tonight
Beauregard Parish School Board.
Beauregard School Board clarifies survey on 4-day school calendar
Movies Under the Stars returns with “The Dog who Saved Easter”
Movies Under the Stars returns with “The Dog who Saved Easter”