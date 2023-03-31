Movies Under the Stars returns with “The Dog who Saved Easter”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Movies Under the Stars returns tonight for the spring season with the live-action family comedy “The Dog who Saved Easter.”

The movie will be shown tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Prien Lake Park.

Admission is free and attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

The Easter Bunny will also be there to take photos with children and other will even be a Easter Egg Hunt before the move beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Movies under the stars will continue through April 28.

