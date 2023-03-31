McNeese Football prepares for third spring scrimmage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese football team is preparing for their third spring scrimmage game of the new year, and head coach Gary Goff made it clear that he wants to see his wide receivers step up this coming Saturday.

“That group overall has got a lot more work to do, you know I think Jalen Johnson has had a really good spring. He’s kind of been our go-to guy, you know, in situations he’s a hard worker, he’s very dependable, but outside of that we’ve had a lot of inconsistency,” coach Goff said. “We got seven new guys that aren’t on campus yet and we’re going to continue recruiting that room right there because we’ve got to get better, you know, so I hope Saturday somebody steps up and makes some clutch catches and some big plays be fun to see that the quarterbacks need some help, you know, and they got to make plays.”

One of the positives for the Cowboys this off-season has been their defense, and coach Goff believes the depth that he has at corner and safety will put this team in a better position than the one they were in last season.

I think the secondary had a really really good spring and we didn’t have that a year ago, Jamari Evans is a mid-year transfer, Boogsie Sylvia is a mid-year transfer. we got Levi Wyatt, and Jayden Matthews, all those guys have added some much-needed depth and you know honestly about four of those guys will be starters for us,” Goff stated. “We’ve stressed that room to, you know, come here giving their best effort every day, and learning how to play with an attitude and with a chip on our shoulder.”

Before McNeese’s Thursday practice, coach Goff also made it known that he will not be naming a starting quarterback in the spring and expects to make that decision when practice starts to ramp up in the late summer.

The Cowboys will kick off their spring game on Saturday, April 1st at 10:30 am.

