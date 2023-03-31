March 30th SWLA Softball Scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was another full slate of high school softball on Thursday night as more than a dozen teams from around Southwest Louisiana were in action.

3-5A:

Sulphur beat New Iberia 20-2

Barbe beat Comeaux 14-0

3-3A:

Kinder beat South Beauregard 6-1

Iowa beat Lake Charles College Prep 20-0

St. Louis beat St. Martinville 13-3

4-2A:

Rosepine beat Pickering 16-0

5-2A:

DeQuincy fell to Notre Dame 12-10

Vinton beat Welsh 10-4

Grand Lake beat Lake Arthur 6-5

5-1A:

Oberlin beat False River 17-7

East Beauregard beat Gueydan 18-1

Merryville beat Basile 10-0

6-B:

Lacassine fell to Crowley 6-3

Hathaway fell to Northside Christian 19-4

