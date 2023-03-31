50/50 Thursdays
March 30th SWLA Softball Scores

By Matthew Travis
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was another full slate of high school softball on Thursday night as more than a dozen teams from around Southwest Louisiana were in action.

3-5A:

  • Sulphur beat New Iberia 20-2
  • Barbe beat Comeaux 14-0

3-3A:

  • Kinder beat South Beauregard 6-1
  • Iowa beat Lake Charles College Prep 20-0
  • St. Louis beat St. Martinville 13-3

4-2A:

  • Rosepine beat Pickering 16-0

5-2A:

  • DeQuincy fell to Notre Dame 12-10
  • Vinton beat Welsh 10-4
  • Grand Lake beat Lake Arthur 6-5

5-1A:

  • Oberlin beat False River 17-7
  • East Beauregard beat Gueydan 18-1
  • Merryville beat Basile 10-0

6-B:

  • Lacassine fell to Crowley 6-3
  • Hathaway fell to Northside Christian 19-4

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

