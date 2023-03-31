March 30th SWLA Softball Scores
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was another full slate of high school softball on Thursday night as more than a dozen teams from around Southwest Louisiana were in action.
3-5A:
- Sulphur beat New Iberia 20-2
- Barbe beat Comeaux 14-0
3-3A:
- Kinder beat South Beauregard 6-1
- Iowa beat Lake Charles College Prep 20-0
- St. Louis beat St. Martinville 13-3
4-2A:
- Rosepine beat Pickering 16-0
5-2A:
- DeQuincy fell to Notre Dame 12-10
- Vinton beat Welsh 10-4
- Grand Lake beat Lake Arthur 6-5
5-1A:
- Oberlin beat False River 17-7
- East Beauregard beat Gueydan 18-1
- Merryville beat Basile 10-0
6-B:
- Lacassine fell to Crowley 6-3
- Hathaway fell to Northside Christian 19-4
Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.