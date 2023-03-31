March 30th SWLA Baseball Scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was another full slate of high school baseball on Thursday as more than a dozen Southwest Louisiana teams were in action.

3-5A:

Sulphur beat Acadiana 15-7

Barbe beat New Iberia 10-0 in five innings

Sam Houston beat Southside 10-0

3-3A:

Iowa beat Lake Charles College Prep 5-1

South Beauregard beat Kinder 4-3

Westlake fell to Jennings 7-2

3-4A:

Iota beat Northwest 18-3

4-2A:

Rosepine fell to Holy Savior Menard 6-5

Welsh fell to Vinton 6-5

DeQuincy fell to Notre Dame 9-0

Grand Lake beat Lake Arthur 1-0

5-1A:

Hamilton Christian fell to Gueydan 5-3

