March 30th SWLA Baseball Scores
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was another full slate of high school baseball on Thursday as more than a dozen Southwest Louisiana teams were in action.
3-5A:
- Sulphur beat Acadiana 15-7
- Barbe beat New Iberia 10-0 in five innings
- Sam Houston beat Southside 10-0
3-3A:
- Iowa beat Lake Charles College Prep 5-1
- South Beauregard beat Kinder 4-3
- Westlake fell to Jennings 7-2
3-4A:
- Iota beat Northwest 18-3
4-2A:
- Rosepine fell to Holy Savior Menard 6-5
- Welsh fell to Vinton 6-5
- DeQuincy fell to Notre Dame 9-0
- Grand Lake beat Lake Arthur 1-0
5-1A:
- Hamilton Christian fell to Gueydan 5-3
