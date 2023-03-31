50/50 Thursdays
March 30th SWLA Baseball Scores

By Matthew Travis
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was another full slate of high school baseball on Thursday as more than a dozen Southwest Louisiana teams were in action.

3-5A:

  • Sulphur beat Acadiana 15-7
  • Barbe beat New Iberia 10-0 in five innings
  • Sam Houston beat Southside 10-0

3-3A:

  • Iowa beat Lake Charles College Prep 5-1
  • South Beauregard beat Kinder 4-3
  • Westlake fell to Jennings 7-2

3-4A:

  • Iota beat Northwest 18-3

4-2A:

  • Rosepine fell to Holy Savior Menard 6-5
  • Welsh fell to Vinton 6-5
  • DeQuincy fell to Notre Dame 9-0
  • Grand Lake beat Lake Arthur 1-0

5-1A:

  • Hamilton Christian fell to Gueydan 5-3

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

