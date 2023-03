Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Live at the Lakefront will be wrapping up tonight at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheatre.

Performing tonight will be:

The Flamethrowers

Boys who Cry

The Supersoakers

Live at the Lakefront begins at 6 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m.

Admission is free and there will be food and drinks available.

