Kay and Larry Woodcock issue statement on upcoming Lori Vallow trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell in Boise, Idaho draws nearer, Kay and Larry Woodcock have issued a statement on the case and how the judge’s decision to dismiss the possibility of a death penalty in the case has affected them.

”We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from all of you after yesterday’s hearing. We were completely blindsided and heartbroken at the argument made saying we are not JJ’s grandparents and should not be considered victims in this case.

We continue to be victimized by Lori every single day living life without JJ, Tylee and Charles, then again by possibly denying us the chance to be the face in the courtroom seeking justice for them. We made a promise over 3 years ago to Tylee and JJ to see justice prevail. We will fight until we have exhausted all options to keep that promise.

We hired Shanon Gray, Gray Law, LLC. Lake Oswego, Oregon, as our attorney to fight on our behalf. We appreciate your prayers as we fight to keep our promise to JJ and Tylee.”

Their statement with a quote from Louis Bujold, “The dead cannot cry out for justice. It is a duty of the living to do so for them.”

The Woodcocks will be in Idaho for the trial, but they say other family members cannot attend and should be able to listen live.

Jury selection for Vallow Daybell’s trial will begin on April 3.

Chad Daybell’s trial will be after Lori’s. He still faces the possibility of the death penalty if he is convicted.

