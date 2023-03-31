50/50 Thursdays
Health Headlines: Pets may help children fight food allergies

By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - People love their pets and now there may be even more reasons to welcome a new dog or cat into the family. That’s according to a new study published this week.

Researchers found that babies exposed to cats or indoor dogs have about a 16% lower chance of developing food allergies, compared with babies in pet-free homes.

One of the study’s authors says the findings suggest that exposure to dogs and cats might be beneficial in fighting the development of certain food allergies.

Kids living with cats were less likely to develop egg, wheat, and soybean allergies.

Meanwhile, dog owners were less likely to have egg, milk, and nut allergies.

Experts say pet exposure may also strengthen an infant’s gut.

