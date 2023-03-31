GOTTA EAT: Fine dining at Restaurant Calla

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a spot that’s classy and trendy, a restaurant that takes the culinary art to a whole level where extraordinary detail is put into each item on the menu. So hop into the elevator and take a trip up to Restaurant Calla.

For years the chefs at Restaurant Calla have been cooking up meals that will transform your tastebuds.

Chef David Phillips sums it up by saying, “We do craft cocktails, and cook from the heart, and do just a good southern-style eatery”

And they’re not kidding each bite during my visit blew me away with the exceptional taste of each dish. The food at Restaurant Calla can be described as a New Orleans style cuisine.

”My goal as a chef is for you not to really think about the kitchen or the food. My goal is for you to take a bite and be warped to a memory “ said Chef Phillips.

I got to watch them delicately put together each dish. And after seeing them come out, I couldn’t resist chowing down.

I started off with the New Orleans-style Barbecue shrimp. It’s a sauteed shrimp, onions, and peppers that are cooked in a creole butter that has a barbeque base and is served with fried potatoes.

When I asked one of the servers, Jake Jones, why he enjoys working at Restaurant Calla he said, ”Because it’s easy to sell food that you think is delicious.”

They also have a fun and traditional burger called, “The Smash Burger” which is one of their best-selling plates.

The smash burger is made with dijonnaise, minced red onions, and presented on spicy bread with crisp butter pickles. Each bite fills your mouth with different flavors all at once, so it’s definitely a good choice.

Now let’s talk appetizers, I would recommend the popular option which is the hummus board.

“On our appetizers, we got a hummus board that’s just out of this world,” said Phillips.

With all this food to eat you will want to find a good place to sit, they have seating outside, inside, or even at the bar!

Of course with the bar comes the experience of watching all the creative cocktails that will make you fall in love.

Daniela Perkins is one of Calla’s customers who says, “The drinks..amazing. I love the atmosphere of what it brings. I love how clean it is and just the customer service.”

And she is right, the service is great!

Looks like my journey into the Southwest Louisiana food scene has paid off yet again. So, you gotta eat at Restaurant Calla.

