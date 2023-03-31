FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy Friday; some rain on the way by Sunday

Gusty winds today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures outside in the lower 70s coupled with gusty winds already over 30 mph at times is making for an early summer morning feel, considering humidity values are near 100% this morning. Lots of clouds will start the day and be with us through the afternoon. Despite those clouds, only a few patches of sprinkles are possible through the morning in a few select spots.

Highs top out around 80 this afternoon, with overcast conditions and gusty south winds through the afternoon. Those winds should relax a bit overnight with lows tonight around 70. Saturday brings the return of some sunshine with highs a bit warmer tomorrow, as the forecast calls for highs in the middle to upper 80s, some of the warmest numbers so far this year.

An upper level disturbance will move over the state Sunday, kicking up scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. These will help keep highs slightly cooler, with this disturbance exiting the area by evening.

Not much rain to start next week, but the pattern turns rainy by mid-week. A front will approach the area on Wednesday and then stall out along the Gulf Coast. This will keep ongoing rain chances high for Thursday, Friday and possibly through the Easter weekend as some of the long range models indicate. No need to cancel your Easter plans just yet, just make sure to follow the forecast for further updates as we closer next week if you do have something major planned outdoors Easter weekend!

