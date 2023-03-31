FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very warm for Saturday as a few showers return later Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start the weekend, we’ll have one of the warmest days of the year so far to greet us. That’s because much drier air will be filtering in behind a “cold front” that does not actually have that much air. So we’ll warm up quickly with high’s likely reaching the mid-to-upper 80′s along I-10. Even at the coast, temperatures may still reach the upper 70′s or close to 80 degrees. And aside from perhaps an isolated morning shower south of I-10, rain will not be a concern tomorrow making for a nice (though almost hot) day for outdoor plans.

Highs on Saturday likely reach the mid and upper 80's along I-10. (KPLC)

By Sunday, the cold front will stall near us and begin to lift back northward through our area. That as well as a passing upper-level disturbance could set the stage for some afternoon and evening showers and storms. The good news is Sunday still does not look like a washout, meaning outdoor plans still may be ok in the morning or early afternoon. If you’re outside past then, it may be a good idea to keep an eye on the sky, or track any activity with the First Alert Weather App.

A passing upper-level disturbance could bring a few showers Sunday afternoon. (KPLC)

Rain chances go down Monday and Tuesday next week as high pressure builds over the area. And temperatures still will be plenty warm too, likely in the low and mid 80′s for highs. But by Wednesday, that high moves east and we will be stuck between that and a cold front to our northwest. That means rain is likely to return starting Wednesday and possibly lasting into next weekend as well. The cold front may also try to stall close to us as well, and should that occur any areas close to where it does could receive in upwards of 2-4 inches of rain during that time. There’s still plenty of time for the placement and timing of the front to change though, and we’ll keep an eye on it over the next several days.

Another cold front approaches by the middle of next week, bringing showers and storms back to SWLA. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

