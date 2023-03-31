50/50 Thursdays
Daycare worker arrested again, faces 3 more child cruelty charges

Maria A. Reeves, 24, of Ragley
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Westlake, La. (KPLC) - A former childcare worker has been arrested for the second time this month, accused of abusing several children at two daycares in Westlake.

Maria Angelica Reeves, 24, of Ragley, was arrested by the Westlake Police Department on March 16 on three counts of child cruelty. She was released the same day on $195,000 bond.

As they investigated, Westlake police say they found evidence that Reeves had abused children at two daycares.

Reeves was arrested again on March 29 by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on two additional counts of child cruelty and one count of second-degree child cruelty. She was transferred to Calcasieu the next day.

Her bond was set at $210,000.

An employee of Kidcare Early Learning Academy confirmed that Reeves had worked there until the week before her first arrest.

