Benoit Motors opens learning center

(WGEM)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Benoit Learning Center celebrated its opening today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new facility is part of the Kingdom Center, a youth community and recreation center in DeRidder.

The learning center, sponsored by Benoit Ford Motors, is a space for local children to get help with homework, as well as learn life skills.

Find more information about the new learning center at Kingdom Center’s Facebook.

