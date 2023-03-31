Benoit Motors opens learning center

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Benoit Learning Center celebrated its opening today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new facility is part of the Kingdom Center, a youth community and recreation center in DeRidder.

The learning center, sponsored by Benoit Ford Motors, is a space for local children to get help with homework, as well as learn life skills.

Find more information about the new learning center at Kingdom Center’s Facebook.

