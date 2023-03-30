SWLA Arrest Report - March 29, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 29, 2023.

Marcus Jermaine Davis, 42, Lake Charles: Expired vehicle plates; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alex Joseph Bellow, 55, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Derrick Quen Ceasar Jr., 20, Westlake: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jalin Desjohnette Samuels, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Joseph James Henry, 27, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Leris Lee Domingue, 41, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by flight; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jason Phillip Dommert, 46, Lake Charles: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image (2 charges); video voyeurism (2 charges).

Christian Chase Kleinschmidt, 22, Vinton: Possession of stolen firearms.

Duston Dale Carriere, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Renato Gonzalez Almanzan, 46, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; burglary; tampering with surveillance systems; federal detainer.

Jordan Kane Hunsicker, 31, DeQuincy: Fourth offense DWI.

Donald Bradley Mott, 39, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Gary Paul Coleman, 43, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.