50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 29, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 29, 2023.

Marcus Jermaine Davis, 42, Lake Charles: Expired vehicle plates; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alex Joseph Bellow, 55, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Derrick Quen Ceasar Jr., 20, Westlake: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jalin Desjohnette Samuels, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Joseph James Henry, 27, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Leris Lee Domingue, 41, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by flight; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jason Phillip Dommert, 46, Lake Charles: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image (2 charges); video voyeurism (2 charges).

Christian Chase Kleinschmidt, 22, Vinton: Possession of stolen firearms.

Duston Dale Carriere, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Renato Gonzalez Almanzan, 46, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; burglary; tampering with surveillance systems; federal detainer.

Jordan Kane Hunsicker, 31, DeQuincy: Fourth offense DWI.

Donald Bradley Mott, 39, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Gary Paul Coleman, 43, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Jody Farnum has been director of Care Help since 2013.
Hometown Heroes - Jody Farnum
Health Headlines: Managing adult ADHD
Health Headlines: Managing adult ADHD
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures warming ahead of cold front Saturday.
Hometown Heroes - Jody Farnum
Hometown Heroes - Jody Farnum