SWLA Arrest Report - March 29, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 29, 2023.
Marcus Jermaine Davis, 42, Lake Charles: Expired vehicle plates; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Alex Joseph Bellow, 55, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Derrick Quen Ceasar Jr., 20, Westlake: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jalin Desjohnette Samuels, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Joseph James Henry, 27, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Leris Lee Domingue, 41, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by flight; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jason Phillip Dommert, 46, Lake Charles: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image (2 charges); video voyeurism (2 charges).
Christian Chase Kleinschmidt, 22, Vinton: Possession of stolen firearms.
Duston Dale Carriere, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Renato Gonzalez Almanzan, 46, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; burglary; tampering with surveillance systems; federal detainer.
Jordan Kane Hunsicker, 31, DeQuincy: Fourth offense DWI.
Donald Bradley Mott, 39, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Gary Paul Coleman, 43, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
