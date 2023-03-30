Suspect in custody after long standoff along Gardere Lane

50/50 Thursdays
A large number of law enforcement officers have converged on an area off of Gardere Lane.
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect is in custody after a long standoff along Gardere Lane.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office states around 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 homicide detectives responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Gardere Lane at Governor Drive, between Burbank Drive and Highland Road.

According to officals, dispatch advised the detectives that agents with Fugitive Recovery, a bail bondsman company, attempted to apprehend a wanted suspect out of Beauregard Parish, identified as Kevin Carlin Jr., 33.

Carlin, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated Burglary, and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, five counts.

Investigators said that the suspect escaped to another residence where he locked himself inside with a family and refused to come out.

Officials state that Carlin gained access inside their apartment by breaking the upstairs window on the balcony and entering through the broken window. The residents further stated that Carlin was armed with a rifle-style firearm when he entered their apartment. The residents advised Carlin held them at gunpoint and refused to let them leave the residence. After approximately 30 minutes, Carlin, released four of the five residents of the apartment.

Approximately 15 minutes after Carlin released the initial four residents, the fifth resident was able to escape.

The family is okay, officials confirmed.

The suspect is now back inside his own residence, and authorities are trying to get him to come out, officials added.

St. Jude the Apostle School, which is near the scene, went on lockdown for several hours. At 5:15 p.m., school leaders sent a mass text to parents saying they had made the decision to dismiss school. Parents were told they could only exit the school toward Highland Road, which is the opposite direction from the standoff.

A large number of law enforcement officers have converged on an area off Gardere Lane near Innovation Park Drive (GSRI).(WAFB)

Other people were inside the residence when the gunshot was fired but those people are now safely outside of the residence, said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey Hicks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

