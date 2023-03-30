50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Spotlight: Registration for summer and fall begin April 3

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re planning to attend McNeese State University this summer or fall, class schedules are now available and registration starts next week. Joining us today is Monica Orsot who is the Academic Advisor at McNeese.

Advising for the next semesters is currently underway with registration beginning on April 3. But Orsot says it’s smart to get your course advisement and registration finished as soon as possible. Students can reach out now to their advisors for degree plans so that they can get their alternate pin for registration.

During advising sessions, students can discuss their current credits, sequencing for degree plans, and what courses they may need based off test scores.

For incoming freshmen, if you’re unsure of which advisor to contact, you can email freshmanadvising@mcneese.edu and include your name McNeese ID number which can be found in your acceptance email.

Other important dates to remember are:

  • May 1 - FAFSA priority deadline
  • June 5 - Summer classes begin
  • August 14 - Fall classes begin

