50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU fans bubbling with excitement over Tigers in Final Four

Thousands of LSU fans have traveled to Dallas to support the Tigers in the Final Four.
Thousands of LSU fans have traveled to Dallas to support the Tigers in the Final Four.(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WAFB) - LSU fans are not disappointing the women’s basketball team in Dallas for the Final Four, as thousands have made the six-hour drive from Baton Rouge to cheer on the Lady Tigers.

It’s been a sea of purple and gold in Texas. And it is starting to feel like a home game for the Lady Tigers.

LSU fans are not disappointing the women’s basketball team in Dallas for the Final Four, as thousands have made the six-hour drive from Baton Rouge.

There was an open practice at the American Airlines Arena on Thursday, March 30, where fans got a chance to see every team up close, including LSU.

RELATED STORIES:

There are fans from Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Pineville, and even some who are true Dallas natives that turned into LSU fans.

“The excitement, man; it’s LSU; they’re in town,” said Myles Holmes. “I live in Dallas, but I’m from Louisiana, coming out here is just exciting.”

“We went to those five Final Fours, and then, we kind of had that long drought and you never knew if we would come here again, and to now be here again, you just try to soak in every moment that you can and really enjoy it because you don’t know when there’ll be another one,” added Tiffany Tassin.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, forward Angel Reese, and guard Alexis Morris talk about facing Virginia Tech.
Some of the members of the LSU women's basketball team talked about going up against Virginia Tech in the semifinal of the NCAA Tournament.

There will be a special pep rally for LSU fans Thursday evening.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Johnathan Massie
McNeese MBB’s Johnathan Massie enters the transfer portal
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, is surrounded by her players after defeating Miami in an...
LSU dances to Final Four after beating Miami
UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
UConn routs Gonzaga 82-54 for first Final Four in 9 years
Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an Elite 8 college...
FAU holds off Nowell and K-State to reach 1st Final Four
LSU Tigers
LSU fans help send women’s basketball team off to Sweet 16