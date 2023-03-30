La. Public Service Commission proposes plan to prevent train derailments

(KPLC) - Like in many states, some Louisiana trains carry hazardous materials from parish to parish, and when something goes wrong it can be devastating.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission is taking action.

“It’s not just simply a derailment of some logs or something or lumber, it’s a derailment of chemicals, and it can get into people’s water and can actually kill them and do damage for years to come,” said PSC chairman Foster Campbell.

Just this week, 25 cars carrying chemicals derailed in Port Allen. State police said no one was hurt and there were no spills.

Some derailments are more severe. Hundreds are out of their homes in Minnesota Thursday after a train carrying ethanol derailed, forcing a mandatory evacuation.

It shows that disasters like this can happen anywhere. That’s why state officials say they are taking measures to help ensure the safety of Louisiana residents.

“It can save people’s lives, and then we can save other states that have this railroad safety program,” Campbell said.

He said the plan proposed by the commission would include five inspectors that would travel statewide, performing thorough inspections on tracks, rail cars and railroad crossing lighting systems.

He believes not enough has been done, and that needs to change.

“We got our good public service commission that I think will fight like hell to get these railroads in top-notch shape and try to keep any accident from happening and make railroad safety in the state a top priority, right now it’s not,” Campbell said.

The commission will be finalizing the plan over the coming weeks and then bringing it to Gov. John Bel Edwards to seek his approval.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.