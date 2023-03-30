50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. Public Service Commission proposes plan to prevent train derailments

By Devon Distefano
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPLC) - Like in many states, some Louisiana trains carry hazardous materials from parish to parish, and when something goes wrong it can be devastating.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission is taking action.

“It’s not just simply a derailment of some logs or something or lumber, it’s a derailment of chemicals, and it can get into people’s water and can actually kill them and do damage for years to come,” said PSC chairman Foster Campbell.

Just this week, 25 cars carrying chemicals derailed in Port Allen. State police said no one was hurt and there were no spills.

Some derailments are more severe. Hundreds are out of their homes in Minnesota Thursday after a train carrying ethanol derailed, forcing a mandatory evacuation.

It shows that disasters like this can happen anywhere. That’s why state officials say they are taking measures to help ensure the safety of Louisiana residents.

“It can save people’s lives, and then we can save other states that have this railroad safety program,” Campbell said.

He said the plan proposed by the commission would include five inspectors that would travel statewide, performing thorough inspections on tracks, rail cars and railroad crossing lighting systems.

He believes not enough has been done, and that needs to change.

“We got our good public service commission that I think will fight like hell to get these railroads in top-notch shape and try to keep any accident from happening and make railroad safety in the state a top priority, right now it’s not,” Campbell said.

The commission will be finalizing the plan over the coming weeks and then bringing it to Gov. John Bel Edwards to seek his approval.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
Even warmer for Friday, a few showers possible as well
Ceremony set for Fort Polk name change
Louisiana officials working to prevent train derailments
Louisiana officials working to prevent train derailments
DeRidder Fire Department installing free smoke alarms on Saturday