Hometown Heroes - Jody Farnum

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As executive director for Care Help of Sulphur, Jody Farnum has seen a lot of giving in the past decade. Despite the challenges of two hurricanes, the pandemic, and now the economy, Farnum is still optimistic.

“Our new addition, the food pantry, 7500 square feet, is going to be built here in this empty back lot,” said Farnum, as she pointed to an empty back lot. “We lost our 200-foot barn after Hurricane Laura. We definitely need a new food pantry. More room to do Back Pack Blessings, to store our food, and we can buy more of it in bulk.”

Care Help Executive Director Jody Farnum is talking about a new 1.25 million dollar food pantry and storage facility planned for the non-profit agency, supported strictly by donations. The building will go behind Care Help’s Thrift Store, which also provides furniture and goods to house fire victims.

“So people who are in need are allowed to come get free beds, free furniture if we have it. We also sell it, but that money helps generate money for us to purchase food or pay electricity bills or rent.”

With the rise in the price of food, Care Help is hit on both ends, higher food costs and more people applying.

“The cost has risen tremendously so with our backpack blessings, especially. Where maybe we were spending maybe almost $5,000 a month. Now, we’re spending about $12,000 a month.”

Farnum was recently honored by the Sulphur City Council for her leadership. Care Help is celebrating its fortieth anniversary in 2023. For more information, you can call 337-528-2273.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.