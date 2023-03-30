Health Headlines: Managing adult ADHD

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In recent years, there’s been an increase in adult ADHD cases. But what are the symptoms you should be on the lookout for? And how can you manage the condition?

Doctors began to report a stark increase in the number of adults with ADHD since the start of the COVID pandemic. Right now, about 1 in 25 adults has the condition. But there are many more who might not know that their new-found procrastination or lack of focus has a name.

Dr. Thor Bergersen works at the ADHD Boston Clinic and explains, ” I think a lot of people think of ADHD that, in children, like hyperactive, impulsive, disruptive...and it looks different in adults. The signs and symptoms are there, and they can be hidden by things like depression and anxiety because having these symptoms is frustrating. So a lot of people get discouraged and frustrated.”

But Dr. Bergersen says there are ways to help once you’ve been diagnosed.

He recommends getting at least six or more hours of sleep as well as exercising, especially in the morning, to help you focus. Eating regularly throughout the day, drinking less caffeine, and getting the right medication also help.

