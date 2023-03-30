50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Managing adult ADHD

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In recent years, there’s been an increase in adult ADHD cases. But what are the symptoms you should be on the lookout for? And how can you manage the condition?

Doctors began to report a stark increase in the number of adults with ADHD since the start of the COVID pandemic. Right now, about 1 in 25 adults has the condition. But there are many more who might not know that their new-found procrastination or lack of focus has a name.

Dr. Thor Bergersen works at the ADHD Boston Clinic and explains, ” I think a lot of people think of ADHD that, in children, like hyperactive, impulsive, disruptive...and it looks different in adults. The signs and symptoms are there, and they can be hidden by things like depression and anxiety because having these symptoms is frustrating. So a lot of people get discouraged and frustrated.”

But Dr. Bergersen says there are ways to help once you’ve been diagnosed.

He recommends getting at least six or more hours of sleep as well as exercising, especially in the morning, to help you focus. Eating regularly throughout the day, drinking less caffeine, and getting the right medication also help.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Jody Farnum has been director of Care Help since 2013.
Hometown Heroes - Jody Farnum
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures warming ahead of cold front Saturday.
Hometown Heroes - Jody Farnum
Hometown Heroes - Jody Farnum
SWLA Arrest Report - March 29, 2023