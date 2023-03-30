FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures warming ahead of cold front Saturday.

50/50 Thursdays
By Joseph Enk
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are on the cooler side across SWLA this morning but won’t be for much longer. You might want a light jacket heading out the door but have short sleeves ready today as humidity rises and temperatures climb well into the middle 70s by this afternoon. Rain chances stay low, although one or two sprinkles or stray showers can’t be totally ruled out.

Afternoon conditions
Afternoon conditions(KPLC)

Winds shifting to the south today will have temperatures staying a bit warmer for tonight in the 60s with highs back up to around 80 for Friday. Rain chances remain low for Friday, but we will see quite a bit more wind, with gusts at times over 30 to 35 mph as our next cold front approaches.

Wind tomorrow
Wind tomorrow(KPLC)

The front will be passing Saturday but looks to be rather weak so rain chances remain low, but the better chance of rain will arrive late into the weekend as another upper level disturbance crosses over the area Sunday.

Front passing Saturday
Front passing Saturday(KPLC)

Next week will start off mild but begin to yield to rainier days starting Wednesday, with rain potentially continuing through next weekend.

