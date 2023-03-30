Even warmer for Friday, a few showers possible as well

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A very warm and muggier pattern is getting underway in SW Louisiana. As we head into our Friday, southerly winds ahead of a weak cold front will continue to keep us warm with highs reaching the low 80′s. We will also have some better moisture in place, so a few scattered showers across the area tomorrow afternoon and early evening are also possible. With that said, we’re not expecting a washout by any means so any evening plans you may have tomorrow should still be ok as long as they do not depend on having absolutely no rain around.

Some scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and early evening Friday. (KPLC)

The cool front pushes through Saturday morning, bringing in drier air behind it. But since the front is weak and dry air heats up quickly, this will turn out to be one of the warmest days of the year. Highs will likely reach the mid 80′s away from the coast, with temps close to 80 even possible along the Gulf shore. But we won’t have to worry much about any rain.

An upper-level disturbance may bring back some showers by Sunday afternoon. (KPLC)

That begins to change by Sunday. An upper-level disturbance is set to track through the region, which will mean rain chances return again likely by the later afternoon and evening hours. Similar to Friday, Sunday should not be a washout either though we may see a few more showers on Sunday.

Well above normal temperatures begin Saturday and last into next week. (KPLC)

After the disturbance pushes out, high pressure will take control early next week and we’ll see temperatures stay unusually warm. High’s Monday through Wednesday may reach the low-to-mid 80′s along I-10, with maybe some upper 80′s even possible for our far northern parishes. As far as rain chances go, they are pretty low to start but by return by Wednesday. This is when we become wedged between high pressure to our east, and another slow-moving front to the west. This means plenty of moisture returns once again, and so do daily rain chances into next weekend

- Max Lagano

