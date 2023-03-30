50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

DeRidder Fire Department installing free smoke alarms on Saturday

(Burton Fire District)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder Fire Dept. will be going door-to-door on Saturday, April 1, in the E. 4th Street area to install free smoke alarms to any residents who do not have a working one.

Their efforts are part of an endeavor with the American Red Cross of Louisiana called “Sound the Alarm,” which aims to educate locals on fire safety and ultimately save lives.

According to the American Red Cross, home fires claim seven lives every day, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

Different types of smoke alarms - ionization and photoelectric - detect fire in different ways. Experts recommend having both types in the house, and families are reminded change smoke alarm batteries every year unless it has a long-life battery. Replace smoke alarms every 10 years.

DeRidder firefighters will be available to answer questions about fire safety and home fire escape plans on Saturday, as well.

Find more about the American Red Cross of Louisiana’s fire safety campaign HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
Even warmer for Friday, a few showers possible as well
Easter events
Hurricane Flags
Blog: What letter has the most retired hurricane names?
slide 4
easter events april 9