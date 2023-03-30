DeRidder Fire Department installing free smoke alarms on Saturday

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder Fire Dept. will be going door-to-door on Saturday, April 1, in the E. 4th Street area to install free smoke alarms to any residents who do not have a working one.

Their efforts are part of an endeavor with the American Red Cross of Louisiana called “Sound the Alarm,” which aims to educate locals on fire safety and ultimately save lives.

According to the American Red Cross, home fires claim seven lives every day, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

Different types of smoke alarms - ionization and photoelectric - detect fire in different ways. Experts recommend having both types in the house, and families are reminded change smoke alarm batteries every year unless it has a long-life battery. Replace smoke alarms every 10 years.

DeRidder firefighters will be available to answer questions about fire safety and home fire escape plans on Saturday, as well.

Find more about the American Red Cross of Louisiana’s fire safety campaign HERE.

