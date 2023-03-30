CPSO: 2 arrested, 1 wanted for depositing checks stolen from USPS drop boxes

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects were arrested and one is sought for alleged involvement in altering and depositing checks stolen from USPS drop boxes.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Marcus D. Hafford Jr., 23, of Kountze, Texas, and Danna P. Saldierna, 20, of Houston. Detectives are searching for a third suspect, Alexis M. Watler, 28, of Lake Charles.

In August and September 2022, CPSO received multiple reports that checks left in USPS blue boxes had been fraudulently deposited into accounts not belonging to the intended recipients, said spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

According to Vincent, Marcus Hafford asked people for their bank information via social media and promised them money. He allegedly deposited the altered checks into their accounts in exchange for half of the sum in cash or electronic transfers.

The money was then shared with the other two suspects, Vincent said.

The three suspects all face counts of racketeering, theft from $5,000 to $25,000 and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

Saldierna was arrested on Feb. 7. She is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $70,000 bond.

Hafford was arrested on March 13 and released later that day on $61,500 bond. He also faces two counts of forgery, one of which is for a separate incident.

Anyone with information about Watler’s whereabouts is asked to call CPSO at 337-491-3605. Her bond has been set at $70,000.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office. CPSO expects more arrests.

