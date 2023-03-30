50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

CPSO: 2 arrested, 1 wanted for depositing checks stolen from USPS drop boxes

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects were arrested and one is sought for alleged involvement in altering and depositing checks stolen from USPS drop boxes.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Marcus D. Hafford Jr., 23, of Kountze, Texas, and Danna P. Saldierna, 20, of Houston. Detectives are searching for a third suspect, Alexis M. Watler, 28, of Lake Charles.

In August and September 2022, CPSO received multiple reports that checks left in USPS blue boxes had been fraudulently deposited into accounts not belonging to the intended recipients, said spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

According to Vincent, Marcus Hafford asked people for their bank information via social media and promised them money. He allegedly deposited the altered checks into their accounts in exchange for half of the sum in cash or electronic transfers.

The money was then shared with the other two suspects, Vincent said.

The three suspects all face counts of racketeering, theft from $5,000 to $25,000 and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

Saldierna was arrested on Feb. 7. She is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $70,000 bond.

Hafford was arrested on March 13 and released later that day on $61,500 bond. He also faces two counts of forgery, one of which is for a separate incident.

Anyone with information about Watler’s whereabouts is asked to call CPSO at 337-491-3605. Her bond has been set at $70,000.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office. CPSO expects more arrests.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures warming ahead of cold front Saturday.
$353M distributed to Gulf states for coastal restoration and conservation
McNeese Spotlight: Registration for summer and fall begin April 3
McNeese Spotlight: Registration for summer and fall begin April 3