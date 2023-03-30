Candidates for state AG speak at forum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four candidates are now in the race for state Attorney General, three Republicans and John Belton as an Independent.

Solicitor General to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, Liz Murrill, says she’ll never stop fighting federal overreach when it comes to your civil liberties. And that her time working at the attorney general’s office has given her the opportunity to learn how to do the job right.

“It’s something that we can never afford to stop fighting for. It’s easy to lose and it is extremely hard to ever get it back if you can get it back,” said Murrill.

As a Civil Trial Attorney since 1991 and the owner of a civil law firm in Port Allen, Martin Maley says his experience handling almost every kind of crime on the books makes him the best candidate.

“Vice-President of one of the largest pro-bono groups in the state, Crime Fighters, I’m very proud of that. Well-seasoned, and plenty of life lived with country wisdom to serve you...That’s me,” said Maley.

Third, is state Representative John Stefanski. The lawyer and lawmaker from Crowley say his number one focus will be one that’s not typical of the AG, crime.

“If you don’t get crime under control, you’re not going to be able to recruit jobs, it doesn’t matter how well you improve the tax code, education, and all of these issues if we don’t get crime under control,” said Stefanski.

All 3 of today’s candidates say the current working relationship between Governor John Bel Edwards and AG Jeff Landry is a clear indicator of how important it is that the attorney general and the governor get along.

“I just don’t think we can afford to not be on the same page, but I know from personal experience to not have the help and collaboration of the executive branch and I know what it’s like to have the collaboration with the attorney general’s office and the executive branch,” Murrill added.

“You take the facts, you take the law, you take the policy, and you put them together and you’ve got to come out with the right conclusion every time...every time. I have no desire to whatsoever to fight with another elected official,” Maley continued.

“I can work with anybody, and I think my history in the legislature will show you that. I’ve been a coalition builder since I’ve been there because honestly, the only way you can make these huge impactful changes is to get everyone on board,” Stefanski explained.

Today’s forum was specifically for Republicans, after I reached out to Independent John Belton for comment, he said the following:

“I would not be leading in the polls without the support of the District Attorneys, Sheriffs, and Chiefs of Police who are endorsing our campaign. Although the AG’s work is primarily civil, people want an experienced prosecutor who has a record of protecting our families. And I have that record, a 31-year record. I want the AG’s office to place greater emphasis on crime prevention by pushing mentoring programs that actually help at-risk students get a high school diploma. The correlation between crime and the lack of education is obvious when you look at the percentage of inmates who do not have a high school diploma. People are saying I can win the AG’s race, not just because of my South/North voter advantage but because of my experience as a prosecutor, district attorney, and businessman who has served on boards of higher education, health care, and banking,” said Belton.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.