WLBT and Gray Television to host Day of Giving for Mississippi tornado relief

Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a...
Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a tornado destroyed her home, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT and its parent company, Gray Television, will host Gray Day of Giving, Friday, March 31, a televised donation relief drive following devastating tornadoes in the Mississippi Delta.

Gray stations in Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi will join in the relief drive efforts organized by WLBT.

The National Weather Service confirmed a total of seven tornadoes hit on March 24, claiming multiple lives, destroying homes and displacing hundreds.

In Rolling Fork and Silver City, the tornado was recorded as an EF-4. Other affected areas experienced EF-3 and EF-1 tornadoes.

To help launch the Gray Day of Giving, WLBT and Gray Television are making a $25,000 donation to jumpstart the donation efforts.

“Immediately following the tornadoes, we knew we had to organize a donation relief drive,” said Regional Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry. “Mississippi has been hit with a lot of tornadoes over the years, but this is definitely one of the worst I’ve ever seen.”

When you donate to this Gray Day of Giving, 100% of your donation is applied to the Salvation Army relief efforts for Mississippi.

Donate now at gray.tv/relief or text MSTORNADOES to 51555 to make a monetary donation.

