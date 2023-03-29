50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - March 28, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 28, 2023.

Jonathan Blake Burrell, 33, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kenric Arrington Artis, 30, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Benjamin Patrick Carter, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer with force.

Tristan Nakia Vidito, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; child desertion.

Brandon Lee Breaux, 24, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery.

George Michael Frankos III, 58, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Toni Callens Lafleur, 52, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Teri Callens Goleman, 54, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Meaghan Susan Rogalski, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lacey Renee Shafer, 37, Starks: Possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight; resisting a police officer with force; attempted probation detainer.

Octavious Terrell Dixon, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Clifford Davis Landry, 35, Sulphur: Failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Larryelle Nicole Walker, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a firearm.

Brandon Dwayne Chapman, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; escape; battery of a police officer.

Mark Allen Maricle, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); public possession of alcoholic beverages; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

