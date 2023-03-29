School shooting victim remembered in Leesville

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville native working at the Covenant School was shot and killed in Mondays school shooting.

Cynthia Broyles Peak, many knew her as Cindy grew up in Leesville.

“She was here from birth until the end of her sophomore year in high school,” Rep. Charles Owen said.

On Monday, the 61-year-old went to the Nashville Christian elementary school where she was a substitute teacher. It would be her last day as a shooter entered the school killing Peak, 2 other staff members, and 3 students.

Owen said Peak was his sisters’ best friend growing up as they were neighbors.

“It’s just unspeakable,” Owen said.

“I was in shock,” former classmate and friend Lisa Franklin said. “I’m still in shock. It’s just hard to believe.”

It’s a shock that weighs heavy on those in the community that raised her as friends and family remember the kind woman and dedicated Christian she was.

Peak was in Lewisville until 1977 before moving to Shreveport and graduating from Captain Shreve High School in 1979.

“She’s one of those people nobody ever said anything negative about,” Franklin said.

“She lived as a person who gave herself to others,” Cousin Ted Boyles said. “She was a believer in the lord Jesus Christ and served him to the end of her life.”

Taken by a senseless act, a loss many are trying to understand.

“We’re all sad, we just can’t believe that she’s gone,” Owen said.

Peak is survived by her husband and three children.

“Cindy was just an absolutely wonderful, giving person and I’m going to miss her dearly,” Boyles said.

