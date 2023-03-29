No spills after chemical-carrying train cars derail in Port Allen area, DEQ reports

Port Allen, La. (WAFB) - Several rail cars containing butadiene and liquid petroleum gas derailed in the Port Allen area Wednesday morning, March 29, according to Louisiana State Police.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near LA 1 and the Anchorage overpass on a spur off the main railway that goes towards the Air Liquide facility.

Emergency officials are responding to the Port Allen area where a train has reportedly derailed off its track near Highway 1. (WAFB)

Officials from LSP Hazmat, the La. Department of Environmental Quality, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, and Union Pacific Railroad responded to the train derailment to assess the scene for possible hazardous chemicals being released.

DEQ reports about 25 cars carrying chemicals derailed, but an aerial scan detected no spills.

Officials said they re-railed the cars and monitored the air.

No one was injured, and no chemicals were released, state police confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

