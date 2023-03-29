Medical emergency training to be held at Sulphur High on Friday

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur High School will be holding a training exercise for students enrolled in emergency medical response courses on Friday, March 31, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The training exercise will involve many local emergency response agencies so parents are advised that there may be a large number of law enforcement, ambulance crews, fire personnel, and more throughout the day at the campus.

