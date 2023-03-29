50/50 Thursdays
Lori Vallow Daybell appears in court for the first time in Ada County

Lori Vallow Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell(Ada County)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday, Lori Vallow Daybell was back in court for a hearing about victims in the case.

Defense Attorneys and the State argued about who should be classified as living victims in the case.

Living victims will be given seats in the courtroom during the trial.

Both sides argued about JJ Vallow’s grandparent’s being victims in the case.

The defense cited that since the boy was adopted by Lori and Charles Vallow that they are no longer legally considered grandparents.

The State said they “should be” considered victims in this case. Judge Steven Boyce did not rule on the matter.

Both sides have until 5 p.m. on Friday to submit documents about victims. This hearing was scheduled late on Tuesday, and it was open to the public.

This was the first hearing since Vallow Daybell was moved to Ada County where her trial will be held starting Monday, April 3rd.

