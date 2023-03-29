Lake Area Adventures is now open in Lake Charles

50/50 Thursdays
By Angelica Butine
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you have been looking for something interactive to do with your family and friends then look no further because this Lake Area Adventures is now open and packed with all kinds of entertainment.

The $5 million project has been in the works since August of 2022 and is holding its grand opening today, March 29th.

The facility is 35,000 feet and will have you jumping for joy in the 10,500-square-foot custom-designed inflatable air park that has obstacle courses, an indoor ropes course that gives a bird’s-eye view of the facility, a video game lounge, interactive mini golf, and even a restaurant.

“We’ve built this family entertainment center from the ground up with our customers in mind and we’re excited for the public to finally see what we’ve been working so hard on,” says co-owner Tim Robles.

For those who are interested in rock climbing, the venue features Southwest Louisiana’s first bouldering/rock climbing wall which has different levels.

“We actually brought out professional climbers out of Colorado, they flew in. They set the trails for us, for moderate to very experienced climbers. And what’s really special about this wall is that you’re not harnessed into anything” said Robles.

And if you are more of a gamer, they have an entire room dedicated to you. It features a state-of-the-art video game lounge that allows you to immerse in the action with a VR headset while controls and race simulators track every move your foot makes.

While Lake Area Adventures provides a unique experience for entertainment it also has something for your tastebuds.

The Terrace restaurant even has a well-known chef executive chef, Amanda Cusey who became the second-ever Queen of Louisiana Seafood in the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off of 2022.

The seating of the restaurant is leaned towards the outside atmosphere “hence the word Terrace” Cusey said.

And not only did Cusey design the entire menu but she also made a menu for your furry friends. Not to mention that the restaurant is located right beside the pool so you can even grab a bite while your children go for a swim.

The 1,700-square-foot indoor pool features a big screen where anyone can enjoy a streamed movie while they hang out.

Lake Area Adventures is located at 1337 Country Club Road in Lake Charles and you can find their pricing and membership options on their website HERE.

