Heavy traffic on I-10W near Roanoke due to accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The right lane of I-10 Westbound is currently closed near Roanoke due to a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route while authorities work to clear the wreck.

Louisiana State Police Troop D says the vehicle involved is an 18-wheeler tanker that is leaking. HAZMAT is on the scene for monitoring and cleanup but officials say it does not pose a danger to the surrounding area.

Authorities say there will be a full closure of I-10 Westbound once the wreckage is cleared and cleanup begins. When that happens, traffic will likely be detoured onto LA-395.

The right lane remains blocked I-10 West at Mile Marker 57 (past Roanoke) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 2 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) March 29, 2023

