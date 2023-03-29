Heavy traffic on I-10W near Roanoke due to accident
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The right lane of I-10 Westbound is currently closed near Roanoke due to a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.
Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route while authorities work to clear the wreck.
Louisiana State Police Troop D says the vehicle involved is an 18-wheeler tanker that is leaking. HAZMAT is on the scene for monitoring and cleanup but officials say it does not pose a danger to the surrounding area.
Authorities say there will be a full closure of I-10 Westbound once the wreckage is cleared and cleanup begins. When that happens, traffic will likely be detoured onto LA-395.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.