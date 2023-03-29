50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Dennis Welch
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobb’s press secretary, Josselyn Berry, has resigned hours after posting a controversial tweet that appeared to encourage gun violence just hours after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Tennessee.

The governor’s office confirmed first to Arizona’s Family that Berry resigned overnight after growing pressure from those within her circle and other lawmakers. Minutes later, Hobbs made a public statement which reads as follows:

Berry posted the tweet which featured a screencap of the 1980s film “Gloria” with a woman holding two guns with the caption reading; “Us when we see transphobes.” Hours later, critics, primarily those from the conservative branches of the Arizona legislature called the tweet disturbing and highly inappropriate. By Tuesday night, the Arizona Freedom Caucus, a right-leaning group, called on Hobbs to fire Berry.

News of the tweet spread on social media feeds and popular blogs including the New York Post, the Daily Mail, and other conservative outlets. Ultimately, Twitter removed the post, with a notice saying that Berry had violated the platform’s rules.

Arizona’s Family Political Editor Dennis Welch is working on a full story for Good Evening Arizona starting at 4 p.m. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Bill would allow AG to investigate porn sites not checking age verification
Bill would allow AG to investigate porn sites not checking age verification
Two Mills Renewals were passed in Jeff Davis Parish in the March 25 Election.
March 25 Election: Jeff Davis Parish passes two Mills Renewals
Concealed carry bill
Bill to allow concealed carry without a permit in La. sparks controversy
Fentanyl pills
Tougher penalties could be heading for fentanyl dealers
New Louisiana proposal restricts teachers from addressing students with preferred pronouns...
New Louisiana proposal restricts teachers from addressing students with preferred pronouns without parent permission