FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calm and cool today, steady warm up through the week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Temperatures are cooler this morning in the upper 50′s. We’re watching for the potential of some drizzle and patches of light rain to affect portions of our area over the next few hours as showers over Texas cross into our region, so you might want to still keep an umbrella with you heading out the door. The rain will stay light and is associated with an up level disturbance moving through. Skies are looking to stay cloudier than expected yesterday but by this afternoon some sun should return helping temperatures climb eventually into the 60s. Quiet but cloudy weather continues into tonight with lows in the 50s.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

More clouds than sunshine over the next several days with a few showers from time to time thanks to continued cloud cover and upper level moisture.

Water Vapor (KPLC)

Winds will shift more southeasterly by Thursday night as our high pressure moves off to the east. A slight bump in rain chances for Friday but a significant increase isn’t expected until after a weak cold front tries to pass through on Saturday. The front will bring limited rain for our area but a disturbance behind it is looking to bring better chances of rain for Sunday.

Saturday's front (KPLC)

Past the weekend we might return to an unsettled weather pattern as several small disturbances move across the region.

