50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City Council supports annual municipal water pollution documents

By Barry Lowin
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted 6-0 to support the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention documents that are sent to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

“We have three large wastewater plants that service the City of Lake Charles,” said City of Lake Charles Utilities Manager Kevin Heise. “We have a plant that is in the Northern part of the city, we have plant BC, which is the central part of the city, and plant D which services kind of the Southern portion of the city.”

Plants are graded on the amount of flows that come into the plant, construction age of the plants, and environmental compliance.

“There’s not a recovery portion of this, but you know an A and two B’s in comparison is great for a community that’s recovering, two plants that are recovering from certainly two hurricanes and those repairs, so we feel very good about the scores,” said Heise.

The plants are scored on 560 points. The lower the score, the better.

“For example, our plant D, which was our best score, out of 560 possible bad points, we received 55,” said Heise. “So that’s a little over a 90 percentile, so we feel like that’s a that’s an A.”

The wastewater plants treat the wastewater to the proper standards and then release the water back to the city.

Anything that goes down your drain needs to be biodegradable.

“Toilets are not trash cans, so we just want everything that needs to go into the wastewater system needs to be something as biodegradable that our plants can manage,” said Heise.

Wipes may be flushable, but they are not biodegradable.

“Flushable wipes are a no, when it comes to operations because they do not break down, they actually have to get manually removed by either equipment or, a person,” said Heise.

Every day a team of people must manually remove flushable wipes from the pumps.

“Everyday we have staff that have to go out into our collection system and what we call the de-ragging of the pumps so that they pump efficiently to the wastewater plants and then we have equipment in the plants that is in constant use removing these,” said Heise.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Student council builds new kennels at Beauregard Animal Control
Student council builds new kennels at Beauregard Animal Control
TREATMENT PLANTS
City Council supports annual municipal water pollution documents
Proposed law would create ‘tolling authority’ for new Calcasieu River Bridge
Proposed law would create ‘tolling authority’ for new Calcasieu River Bridge
Proposed law would create ‘tolling authority’ for new Calcasieu River Bridge
Proposed law would create ‘tolling authority’ for new Calcasieu River Bridge