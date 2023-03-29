Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Cottonwood, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a burglary and the theft of an ATV in the Cottonwood area.
Deputies say the incident took place during the day on March 28, 2023. The individuals are believed to have stolen the ATV as well as some firearms from a residence.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Wade Wingate or Detective Rhonda Jordan at 337-238-7248.
