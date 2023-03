Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - AT&T lines are down in the Jennings area, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say both 911 and the main Sheriff’s Office phone lines are not working.

If you have an emergency please call (337) 821-2102 until further notice. We’re told AT&T is working on the problem, but we don’t have an estimated time on it will be repaired.

