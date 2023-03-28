Two escape RV after tree falls on it near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a tree that had fallen on an RV and trapped two people, according to the Ward Six Fire Department.

Officials received the call to the 1000 block of Riley Frazier Rd. around 2:52 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found that one of the occupants had been able to pull himself out of the damaged trailer while neighbors were able to help pull the other occupant out. Both residents received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Tree falls on RV trapping two near DeQuincy (Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department)

Tree falls on RV trapping two near DeQuincy (Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department)

Tree falls on RV trapping two near DeQuincy (Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department)

Firefighters say they used chainsaws to cut large portions of the tree away allowing the residents to remove personal items from the trailer.

Both residents were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.