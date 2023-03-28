50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released, coroner says

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge Monday morning, March 6, officials said.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office released the final toxicology results for Nathan Millard, the man who went missing after a night out in downtown Baton Rouge.

The below information was released by the EBR Coroner’s Office:

On March 7, 2023 my office conducted an autopsy on the remains of Nathan Millard, 42 years old. Our autopsy findings show no evidence of internal or external trauma. Our toxicology test results show the presence of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in Mr. Millard’s system. Based on these findings, the cause and manner of death are as follows: Cause of Death – combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol Manner of Death – accidental Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Mr. Millard’s family and friends.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Dr. Katherine Koonce
Head of school killed in Tenn. school shooting was Baton Rouge native; another La. native killed
Afternoon highs and clouds
First Alert Forecast: Stormy start to the day, calmer days for the remainder of the week.
The La. Department of Transportation and Development announced the I-210 westbound Interstate...
210 westbound exit ramp at Lake Street closed until noon
DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime...
DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime investigation
Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility
Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility