SWLA Arrest Report - March 27, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 27, 2023.

Johnny Irvin Griffin Jr., 18, DeRidder: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christopher James Farley, 32, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000 (2 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000.

Ricky Joseph Thierry Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Michael Lamar Gardiner, 30, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of synthetic marijuana; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jackie Douglas Dickey, 53, Jennings: Failure to perform any work for 45 or longer after receiving payment.

Jonathan Lee Harris, 29, Vinton: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Gena Renee Henry, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; secretary must require periodical inspection; evidence of motor vehicle liability must be in vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Abigail Nicole Hinton, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Richard Lionell Sears, 56, Lake Charles: Driving on divided highways; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

