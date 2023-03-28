SOWLEA Spotlight: Licensed Practical Nurse program enrolling now

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA is currently enrolling for its practical nursing program in all of its locations. Here to talk about the program is Kristine Stout, Dean of the School of Nursing and Allied Health.

Stout says the practical nursing program prepares students to become a Licensed Practical Nurse or LPN. It consists of both classroom instruction and clinical activities at accredited hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare agencies.

The program also prepares students to take the NCLEX-PN exam, which is required to earn a Practical Nurse license. And for SOWELA students, the most recent NCLEXPN pass rate is 100% as compared to the average national NCLEX-PN passage rate of 82.5%.

Additionally, SOWELA in Jennings is offering a Sterile Processing course which is an 18-credit hour certification course that prepares students to become sterile processors. They are taught to expertly handle and sterilize surgical instruments and are an integral part of the operative team. And according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, sterile processors earn an average of $15/hour.

Scholarships and financial aid are available for those who qualify. For more information about these programs or to apply, visit www.sowela.edu or call (337) 421-6550 to speak with an enrollment specialist.

