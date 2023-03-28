Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - There are 27 industrial sites in Southwest Louisiana that are providing jobs to area residents and a majority of those facilities run through one agency to make sure their workers are properly trained. Now, that agency is moving.

The Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana will be moving from its Lake Charles location to Sulphur in order to provide a more efficient way for those going through safety training.

The non-profit organization provides anyone job training to ensure they know the safety guidelines before working for companies like Phillips 66, Citgo, or any other industrial sites.

These industrial sites encompass all the petrochemical plants in the Southwest region, such as oil, gas, etc.

The Safety Council offers a Basic Orientation Plus course, also known as ‘BOP,’ which is required to get those employees their approved safety card. The move to the larger facility in Sulphur allows them to start their transition to jobs at the plant facilities while allowing other opportunities for safety classes.

The safety card is provided to show that the individual completed proper training. (The Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana is moving to new facility)

Once the required BOP course is completed the employee will be given a safety card with their picture and SWLA ID number which allows them access to the site. And the back of the card will even let you know when it’s time to get an updated one.

The Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana also provides many other safety courses for anyone to sign up for. This includes more hands-on training courses at the new facility.

President and chief executive officer, Sarita Scheufens, says that the new location in Sulphur is 17 acres which will allow them to grow and keep up with new technology.

The Safety Council of SWLA new location in Sulphur (The Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana is moving locations)

“It allows us to create a larger facility with technology, that we would have to retrofit for this building. Another added opportunity we have is certified training and they can go up the ladder and have more career opportunities” says Scheufens.

The move to the new facility won’t be until May of this year, but they will be moving to a temporary facility on the same location on April 3.

For more information on registering for your safety card or other courses call 337-436-3354

