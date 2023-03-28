McNeese summer and fall registration opens April 3

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is opening summer and fall registration next week.

Priority registration opens at 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, for graduate students, seniors, student athletes and veterans.

Junior priority registration opens at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

Sophomore priority registration opens at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Registration for all students opens at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

Fall classes begin Aug. 14, 2023.

Students can go online now to view the class schedules HERE.

For more information about spring or fall registration, contact McNeese Student Central at 337-475-5065 or 1-800-622-3352, ext. 5065.

