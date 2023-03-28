50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese summer and fall registration opens April 3

McNeese summer and fall registration opens April 3
McNeese summer and fall registration opens April 3(McNeese State University Facebook page)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is opening summer and fall registration next week.

  • Priority registration opens at 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, for graduate students, seniors, student athletes and veterans.
  • Junior priority registration opens at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
  • Sophomore priority registration opens at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
  • Registration for all students opens at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

Fall classes begin Aug. 14, 2023.

Students can go online now to view the class schedules HERE.

For more information about spring or fall registration, contact McNeese Student Central at 337-475-5065 or 1-800-622-3352, ext. 5065.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Love the Boot Week coming up April 17-23
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Dr. Katherine Koonce
Head of school killed in Tenn. school shooting was Baton Rouge native; another La. native killed
First Alert Traffic.
First Alert Traffic: I-10 closure scheduled in Lafayette