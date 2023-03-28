McNeese baseball struggles in Southland Opening series

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a series sweep against Yale, the McNeese Cowboys baseball team hit a little bit of a wall. The team dropped three out of four games this past week including two losses to Southland Conference foe Nicholls in their first conference series.

As April quickly approaches, head coach of the Cowboys Justin Hill knows that there is still a lot of work to be done if his team wants to reach the goals they had set at the beginning of the season.

“I still think we’re trying to figure out a little bit who we are and some of that has to do with the games that you’ve played and the situations you put yourself in,” coach Hill said. “One thing that I’ve learned throughout this is I can press and push and try to add all this stress, but the team’s going to become its team on its own because I can see the thing is I can see it more than they can see it and I see how close we are in some ways and it’s got to play out.”

One bright spot that can help them get closer to those goals is shortstop Josh Leslie, over the weekend the senior hit a home run and drove in six RBIs. Coach Hill made it clear that Leslie’s leadership and skill will be a driving force for this team this season.

“He’s just a complete player, and he’s just so steady, having a guy who’s steady right in the middle of your order kind of balances out our team, he brings a lot to the table, not just his physical tools, but his demeanor, his leadership, how he goes about it, and he’s a really enjoyable person to be around and it’s always good when you see guys like that have success,” said Hill.

McNeese will try to right the ship coming into a new week as they are set to take on Southern at home on Tuesday, before hitting the road to take on Houston Christian this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.