Love the Boot Week coming up April 17-23

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Keep Louisiana Beautiful, a statewide organization that aims to prevent litter and protect the natural resources of our communities, is hosting its 2nd annual Love the Boot Week on April 17-23, 2023.

The event, held in conjunction with Earth Week, is Louisiana’s largest litter removal effort. Businesses, schools, governmental entities, non-profits, and individual citizens team up to hold and participate in cleanup events across the state.

Last year’s Love the Boot Week was Louisiana’s largest litter removal effort, with a total of over 280 cleanup and beautification events in 54 parishes. 293 tons of litter were removed and 802 trees were planted to help beautify Louisiana.

Several events are already registered in SWLA for the week, and new events may be added up until the week of April 17.

The first 250 organizations who register their Love the Boot Week events will receive cleanup kits with shirts and supplies, and the first 100 individuals or families to register events will receive Louisiana State Park day passes. Events can be registered as public or private.

For event registration and volunteer sign-up, CLICK HERE. Volunteers can search by zip code to find events in their area.

