Lake Charles man arrested for fraudulent checks

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested by the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of cashing fraudulent checks.

According to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, a complainant reported a fraudulent check had been posted to her bank account. After an investigation, detectives identified the suspect of the theft as Robert Lee Ellender, 41, of Lake Charles.

Ellender was arrested on Monday, March 27, and he is being held at Jeff Davis jail on 2 counts of bank fraud.

No bond has been set.

